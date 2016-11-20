Le Pôle Radio RTL vous souhaite une bonne année
RTL2 RTL RTL ASTRO ON REFAIT LES COURSES FUN RADIO
Christian Allaert
EN DIRECT Le son Pop-Rock Christian Allaert
<
Toute l'actualité des replay
10H00 Le son Pop-Rock Christian Allaert
15H00 Le son Pop-Rock Christophe Mercier
20H00 RTL2 Made in France Mike
21H00 Les coup de cœur de l'année Mike
23H00 RTL2 Pop-Rock Party Loran et RLP
00H00 RTL2 Pop-Rock Party Loran et RLP
01H00 Le son Pop-Rock Lionel Guillaume
06H00 Le Morning du week-end Yann Fontaine
10H00 Le son Pop-Rock Christian Allaert
15H00 Le son Pop-Rock Christophe Mercier
20H00 RTL2 Made in France Mike
22H00 Le son Pop-Rock Mike
00H00 Le son Pop-Rock Lionel Guillaume
06H00 Le Double Expresso RTL2 Grégory Ascher et Arnaud Tsamere et Justine Salmon
09H00 Le son Pop-Rock Kévin Ollivier
12H00 Le son Pop-Rock Pascal Langlois
16H00 #LeDriveRTL2 Eric Jean Jean
Toute la grille
>
à la une Mise à jour à
Autre événement de 2017, la série de concerts de Coldplay, au Stade de France du 15 au 18 juillet 2017. Événements

Coldplay, Sting, Cali... les concerts à ne pas manquer en 2017

2016 à peine achevée, les regards se tournent déjà vers 2017. Et au programme de cette nouvelle année, de nombreux concerts inratables !

Verglas
0° 10 km/h Paris / fr
  • Marseille 15/14°
  • Lille 15/0°
  • Lyon 15/2°
  • Bordeaux 15/5°
Toute la météo
Diaporama

Découvrez les sorties albums inratables de 2017

Au programme de cette année 2017, de nombreuses sorties d'album, à ne manquer sous aucun prétexte !

George Michael

Elton John pourrait chanter à l'enterrement de George Michael

Elton John, ami de longue date de George Michael, pourrait interpréter leur duo à l'occasion de ses funérailles.

Musique

"Tant qu'être dans blink-182 est drôle, on continuera", affirme Mark Hoppus

INTERVIEW - Mark Hoppus et Matt Skiba nous parlent de camaraderie, d'adolescence et de l'avenir de blink-182.

replay RTL2 Pop-Rock Station

Tina Turner, The Mission, The Cure dans RTL2 Pop Rock Station

REPLAY - Ecoutez ou réécoutez RTL2 Pop Rock Station de Francis Zégut du 22 décembre 2016.

replay #LeDriveRTL2

The Rolling Stones dans #LeDriveRTL2 du 22 décembre 2016

REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez #LeDriveRTL2 de Eric Jean Jean du 22 décembre 2016.

Clap Hands

Mathias Malzieu dans "Clap Hands" présenté par Gaëtan Roussel

Le Double Expresso RTL2

Les destinations les plus recherchées pour le Nouvel An

pop-rock Vidéos > Mise à jour à
blink-182 dans un "RTL2 Pop Rock Studio"
Concert Très Très Très Privé avec Olivia Ruiz
Tryo interprète trois titres pour RTL2
Le Double Expresso à Disneyland® Paris
Bel Plaine dans un "RTL2 Pop Rock Studio"
LA culture POP-ROCK >Mise à jour à
Musique

Tout ce que U2 nous prépare pour l'année prochaine

VIDÉO - 2017 sera une année chargée pour U2. Bono a annoncé la sortie d'un nouvel album et une prochaine tournée.

Les + vus
PLAYLISTRTL2 Playlist
Voir toutes les Playlist
Musique

6 titres marquants de The Jesus and Mary Chain qui fait son grand retour

Le groupe écossais vient de confirmer la sortie de leur nouvel album et le premier depuis 18 ans.

George Michael

George Michael, l'un des visages de la pop des années 80, s'est éteint

Décédé le 25 décembre, le chanteur reste l'une des figures de la décennie qui lui a offert son succès.

Événements

Le festival "Le Rock dans tous ses états" s'arrête

L'arrêt brutal de l'événement rock d’Évreux est loin d'être un cas isolé.

Concerts RTL2

Revivez le Concert Très Très Privé du 5 décembre au Trianon

NOUS Y ÉTIONS - Le Trianon a accueilli un Concert Très Très Privé exceptionnel, dans une ambiance pleine de ferveur.

Rock

Pearl Jam, Journey et Yes bientôt au Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ?

Le comité du Panthéon du rock vient de dévoiler la liste des nommés pour sa cuvée 2017.

AC-DC

Il synchronise ses décorations de Noël avec du AC/DC

VIDÉO - Un Australien a décidé de mettre en musique ses illuminations de Noël avec la chanson "Thunderstuck" d'AC/DC.

Julien Doré

Julien Doré fait danser des bikers dans le clip de "Sublime & Silence"

VIDÉO - Paysages de rêve, balade en moto et course de poney, Julien Doré vient de dévoiler son nouveau clip.

Clip

Lorie s'engage pour la maison des parents de Margency #SeulEnsemble

Lorie Pester a crée le collectif #SeulEnsemble afin de sensibiliser l'opinion publique.

Paul Simon

"Graceland", la chanson que Paul Simon a écrite à Carrie Fisher

Le musicien et l'actrice ont vécu une passion tumultueuse durant les années 80.

RTL2 Pop Rock Studio

VIDÉOS - Cali interprète 3 titres pour un "RTL2 Pop Rock Studio"

George Michael

Liam Gallagher s'énerve et défend George Michael sur Twitter

RTL2 Pop Rock StudioMise à jour à
RTL2 Pop Rock Studio

The Lumineers interprète deux titres pour un "RTL2 Pop Rock Studio"

VIDÉOS - Le trio américain "The Lumineers" a présenté 2 titres de leur nouvel album, Cleopatra, sorti en avril.

Pop Rock Studio

Moddi interprète "Army Dreamers" de Kate Bush pour un "Pop Rock Studio"

VIDÉO - Le chanteur norvégien Moddi interprète le titre de Kate Bush "Army Dreamers"

Musique

LP interprète trois titres pour un "Pop Rock Studio"

Le prochain album de l'artiste américaine de 35 ans sera à découvrir au début de l'année 2017.

Pop Rock Studio

Mark Daumail : "J'ai envie que Cocoon revive"

RENCONTRE - Après 6 ans de silence, Cocoon renaît avec un album uniquement mené par Mark Daumail.

REPLAY WEEK-END > Mise à jour à
replay RTL2 Pop-Rock Party

George Michael et Queen dans RTL2 Pop-Rock Party by RLP du 30 décembre 2016

REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez RTL2 Pop-Rock Party de RLP animé par Mike du 30 décembre 2016.

Les + commentés
RTL2 Pop-Rock StationFrancis Zégut
La page de l'émission
replay RTL2 Made in France

RTL2 Made in France du 18 décembre 2016

REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez RTL2 Made in France de Mike du 18 déc. 2016.

replay RTL2 Made in France

RTL2 Made in France du 17 décembre 2016

REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez RTL2 Made in France de Mike du 17 déc. 2016.

replay RTL2 Pop-Rock Party

Découvrez le "Christmas mix" dans RTL2 Pop-Rock Party spécial Noël

REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez RTL2 Pop-Rock Party de Loran animé par Mike du 24 décembre 2016.

Vote Pop-Rock List

Votez pour votre coup de cœur de la Pop-Rock List

VIDÉOS - Choisissez votre titre préféré parmi ces titres du classement.

replay RTL2 Pop-Rock Party

Prince et David Bowie dans RTL2 Pop-Rock Party by RLP du 23 décembre 2016

REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez RTL2 Pop-Rock Party de RLP animé par Mike du 23 décembre 2016.

Jeux >Mise à jour à
Julien Doré

Julien Doré : gagnez vos places de concert

Pour tenter de remporter vos places de concert, jouez avec RTL2 !

Jeux

Kaleo : gagnez vos places de concert

C’est au Trianon que vous retrouverez Kaleo, le 27 janvier prochain. Jouez avec RTL2 pour gagner vos places de concert !

Jeux

Gagnez vos places pour le match choc MHR vs BORDEAUX

GAGNEZ VOS PLACES AVEC RTL2 MEDITERRANEE POUR ASSISTER AU MATCH MHR vs BORDEAUX !

Jeux

Gagnez votre parenthèse bien-être au Comptoir du soin à Nantes

RTL2 Nantes vous offre vos séances bien-être dans l'uns des centres Comptoir du soin de la région nantaise.

concerts & spectacles RTL2 > Mise à jour à
Musique

Les Guns N' Roses vont enflammer le Stade de France en 2017

Le légendaire groupe de hard rock vient de dévoiler les dates européennes de son "Not in This Lifetime Tour".

Placebo

Placebo fêtera ses 20 ans sur la scène des Arènes de Nîmes

C'est au tour de Placebo de rejoindre la liste des artistes qui se produiront sur la scène des Arènes de NÎmes.

Rock

Steven Tyler annonce une tournée d'adieu pour Aerosmith

La prochaine tournée d'Aerosmith, qui doit démarrer en 2017, sera la dernière. Le début de la fin pour le groupe ?

Concerts RTL2

Zazie en tournée en 2016

Zazie est de retour sur le devant de la scène avec un neuvième album et une tournée dans toute la France.

Julien Doré

Julien Doré annonce une nouvelle date au Zénith de Paris

Après trois ans au rythme de "LØVE", le chanteur a cherché à renouer avec la nature et le monde à travers l'album "&".

Concerts RTL2

Roger Hodgson au Grand Rex en mai 2017

Gérald De Palmas

Gérald de Palmas : de nouvelles dates ajoutées à sa tournée

EN IMAGES > Mise à jour à