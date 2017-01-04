RTL2 RTL RTL ASTRO ON REFAIT LES COURSES FUN RADIO
Guillaume Lionel
Léa Paci dans les studios de RTL2 RTL2 Pop Rock Studio

Léa Paci interprète deux titres pour un "RTL2 Pop Rock Studio"

La jeune chanteuse s'apprête à dévoiler son premier album, et est venu en présenter le premier single, "Pour aller où ?", qui cartonne sur Youtube.

Gagnez vos places pour le festival Lollapalooza

VIDÉO - Le légendaire festival américain débarque en France, les 22 et 23 juillet 2017.

replay #LeDriveRTL2

"Because The Night" le titre co-écrit par Patti Smith et...

REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez #LeDriveRTL2 de Eric Jean Jean du 20 janvier 2017.

replay RTL2 Pop-Rock Station

Fleetwood Mac, William Fitzsimmons, The Pogues dans Pop Rock Station

REPLAY - Ecoutez ou réécoutez RTL2 Pop Rock Station by Zégut du 19 janvier 2017.

replay Le Double Expresso RTL2

Loïc Nottet invité de la 100e du Double Expresso en direct de Perpignan

REPLAY - Le 20 janvier 2017, Arnaud Tsamere, Grégory Ascher et Justine Salmon étaient en direct de Perpignan.

U2

Week-end spécial U2 sur RTL2

Pour les 30 ans de l’album mythique "The Joshua Tree", RTL2 vous offre un week-end U2.

Musique

Bruce Springsteen a chanté pour les Obama avant l'investiture de Trump

Gorillaz

Gorillaz dévoile "Hallelujah Money", un hymne anti-Trump avec Benjamin Clementine

Walking On Cars dans "RTL2 Pop Rock Studio"
Un Concert Très Très Privé avec Vianney
Tryo interprète trois titres pour RTL2
blink-182 dans un "RTL2 Pop Rock Studio"
Concert Très Très Très Privé avec Olivia Ruiz
Green Day

Green Day épinglent Donald Trump dans un nouveau clip cinglant

Le groupe américain reprend les armes contre la violence et les privations de libertés dans la vidéo de "Troubled Times".

Jamiroquai

Jamiroquai est de retour, avec une mystérieuse vidéo

VIDÉO - Sept ans après la sortie de son dernier album, le groupe britannique dévoile un extrait d'un nouveau morceau.

Nick Cave

Il prend un selfie avec Nick Cave sans savoir qu'il est Nick Cave

James Malcolm a fait le buzz sur internet, en postant un selfie de lui avec le chanteur.

Christine and The Queens

Pourquoi 2017 sera l'année de la consécration pour Christine and the Queens

Un nouvel album, un carton aux États-Unis et en Angleterre, l'année 2017 promet d'être radieuse.

Événements

Coldplay, Sting, Cali... les concerts à ne pas manquer en 2017

EN IMAGES - 2016 à peine achevée, les regards se tournent déjà vers 2017 et sa programmation alléchante.

U2

Leur premier concert complet, U2 annonce un deuxième Stade de France

La billetterie du concert de U2 au Stade de France ouvrait ce lundi 16 janvier à 10 heures.

Christine and The Queens

Christine and the Queens se produit pour sa nomination aux Brit Awards

VIDÉO - La chanteuse française a interprété "Tilted" pour la télévision britannique.

Queens Of The Stone Age

Queens of the Stone Age de retour avec un album en 2017

Trois ans après leur dernier album, le groupe de rock retourne en studio, pour un disque qui devrait sortir courant 2017.

Musique

Declan McKenna dévoile un nouveau titre, écrit après les attentats de Paris

Le chanteur anglais était à Paris le 13 novembre, à Paris, tragédie qui a inspiré "The Kids Don't Wanna Come Home".

Nouveautés

16 jeunes artistes et groupes attendus au tournant en 2017

PLAYLIST - Que nous réserve 2017 au rayon nouveautés musicales ? Tour d'horizon des jeunes pousses.

Playlist

VIDÉOS - Qui sont les successeurs de George Michael ?

Musique

Garorock annonce les premiers noms alléchants de sa programmation

RTL2 Pop Rock Studio

Paul Personne interprète 4 titres dans un "RTL2 Pop Rock Studio"

VIDÉOS - Le chanteur de blues vient de dévoiler un album de reprises, "Lost in Paris Blues Band".

RTL2 Pop Rock Studio

Bel Plaine interprète 2 titres pour un "RTL2 Pop Rock Studio"

VIDÉOS - Groupe montant de la folk française, Bel Plaine est passé par les studios de RTL2 pour y jouer deux titres.

RTL2 Pop Rock Studio

Cali interprète 3 titres pour un "RTL2 Pop Rock Studio"

VIDÉOS - Cali dévoile son septième album, baptisé "Les Choses défendues", sorti le 25 novembre.

RTL2 Pop Rock Studio

The Lumineers interprète deux titres pour un "RTL2 Pop Rock Studio"

VIDÉOS - Le trio américain "The Lumineers" a présenté 2 titres de leur nouvel album, Cleopatra, sorti en avril.

replay RTL2 Pop-Rock Party

David Bowie, R.E.M., Lou Reed dans RTL2 Pop-Rock Party by RLP du 20 janvier 2017

REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez RTL2 Pop-Rock Party de RLP animé par Mike du 20 janvier 2017.

replay RTL2 Made in France

RTL2 Made in France du 15 janvier 2017

REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez RTL2 Made in France de Mike du 15 janv. 2017.

replay RTL2 Made in France

RTL2 Made in France du 08 janvier 2017

REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez RTL2 Made in France de Mike du 08 janv. 2017.

replay RTL2 Pop-Rock Party

George Michael et Robbie Williams dans RTL2 Pop-Rock Party by Loran

REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez la RTL2 Pop-Rock Party de Loran animé par Mike du 14 janvier 2017.

replay RTL2 Pop-Rock List

VIDÉOS - Rag'n'Bone Man n°1 de la Pop-Rock List

REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez la RTL2 Pop-Rock List du samedi 7 janvier 2017 et découvrez la playlist de Mike pour...

replay RTL2 Pop-Rock Party

The Police et Rita Mitsuko dans RTL2 Pop-Rock Party by RLP du 13 janvier 2017

REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez RTL2 Pop-Rock Party de RLP animé par Mike du 13 janvier 2017.

Keane

Tom Chaplin : gagnez vos places de concert

Jouez avec RTL2 pour tenter de gagner vos places pour le concert de Tom Chaplin le 17 mars au Trabendo.

Bastille

Bastille : gagnez vos places de concert

Le 02 février, le groupe londonien Bastille sera en concert au Zénith de Paris. Jouez avec RTL2 pour remporter vos places !

Julien Doré

Julien Doré : gagnez vos places de concert

Pour tenter de remporter vos places de concert, jouez avec RTL2 !

Jeux

Kaleo : gagnez vos places de concert

C’est au Trianon que vous retrouverez Kaleo, le 27 janvier prochain. Jouez avec RTL2 pour gagner vos places de concert !

Festival de Nîmes

Manu Chao rejoint la programmation du festival de Nîmes

L'ex leader de la Mano Negra rejoint Rammstein, Les Insus, System of A Down et Placebo.

Julien Doré

Julien Doré annonce une nouvelle date au Zénith de Paris

Après trois ans au rythme de "LØVE", le chanteur a cherché à renouer avec la nature et le monde à travers l'album "&".

Musique

Les Guns N' Roses vont enflammer le Stade de France en 2017

Le légendaire groupe de hard rock vient de dévoiler les dates européennes de son "Not in This Lifetime Tour".

24 heures

Matmatah à l'affiche des concerts des 24 Heures Motos 2017 avec RTL2

Les 24 Heures Motos 2017 auront lieu les 15 et 16 avril prochains sur le circuit Bugatti du Mans.

Concerts RTL2

Roger Hodgson au Grand Rex en mai 2017

Roger Hodgson se produira dans la mythique salle du Grand Rex pour un concert unique le 27 mai 2017.

Placebo

Placebo fêtera ses 20 ans sur la scène des Arènes de Nîmes

Gérald De Palmas

Gérald de Palmas : de nouvelles dates ajoutées à sa tournée

