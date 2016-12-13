RTL2 RTL RTL ASTRO ON REFAIT LES COURSES FUN RADIO
Francis Zégut
EN DIRECT RTL2 Pop-Rock Station Francis Zégut
#PopRockStation
<
Toute l'actualité des replay
20H00 RTL2 Made in France Mike
22H00 Le son Pop-Rock Mike
00H00 Le son Pop-Rock Lionel Guillaume
06H00 Le Double Expresso RTL2 Grégory Ascher et Arnaud Tsamere et Justine Salmon
09H00 Le son Pop-Rock Kévin Ollivier
12H00 Le son Pop-Rock Pascal Langlois
16H00 #LeDriveRTL2 Eric Jean Jean
19H00 Le son Pop-Rock Alexis
22H00 RTL2 Pop-Rock Station Francis Zégut
00H00 Le son Pop-Rock Sylvain Alexis
06H00 Le Double Expresso RTL2 Grégory Ascher et Arnaud Tsamere et Justine Salmon
09H00 Le son Pop-Rock Kévin Ollivier
12H00 Le son Pop-Rock Pascal Langlois
16H00 #LeDriveRTL2 Eric Jean Jean
19H00 Le son Pop-Rock Alexis
22H00 RTL2 Pop-Rock Station Francis Zégut
Toute la grille
>
à la une Mise à jour à
U2 célébrera les 30 ans de l'album "The Joshua Tree" au Stade de France le 25 juillet 2017 U2

U2 se produira au Stade de France à l'été 2017, avec Noel Gallagher

Le quatuor irlandais jouera au Stade de France le 25 juillet 2017, avec la formation live de l'ancien membre d'Oasis en guise de première partie. Le concert célébrera les 30 ans de l'album "The Joshua Tree".

Couvert, bruines ou pluies
8° 10 km/h Paris / fr
  • Marseille 10°
  • Lille 5°
  • Lyon 2°
  • Bordeaux 7°
Toute la météo
Les enfoirés

RTL2 vous invite au nouveau spectacle des Enfoirés

Les Enfoirés se retrouveront sur la scène Zénith de Toulouse en janvier pour présenter leur nouveau spectacle.

replay #LeDriveRTL2

#LeDriveRTL2 du 09 janvier 2017

REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez #LeDriveRTL2 de Eric Jean Jean du 09 janv. 2017.

replay RTL2 Pop-Rock Station

The Verve, Nada Surf, Garbage dans RTL2 Pop Rock Station

REPLAY - Ecoutez ou réécoutez RTL2 Pop Rock Station de Francis Zégut du 5 janvier 2017.

replay Le Double Expresso RTL2

Un cours de musique rien que pour vous.

REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez Le Double Expresso RTL2 du 09 janvier 2017.

Concerts RTL2

RTL2 & Sony Music présentent la Columbia Session

RTL2 et Sony Music vous invitent à la nouvelle Columbia Session avec Cali, Boulevard des Airs et Rag'n'Bone Man.

Le nouveau single des Enfoirés avec Thomas Pesquet

Événements

Le "Double Expresso Tour" passe par Perpignan

pop-rock Vidéos > Mise à jour à
Le "RTL2 Pop Rock Studio" de Paul Personne
blink-182 dans un "RTL2 Pop Rock Studio"
Tryo interprète trois titres pour RTL2
Le Double Expresso à Disneyland® Paris
Concert Très Très Très Privé avec Olivia Ruiz
LA culture POP-ROCK >Mise à jour à
Nouveautés

16 jeunes artistes et groupes attendus au tournant en 2017

PLAYLIST - Que nous réserve 2017 au rayon nouveautés musicales ? Tour d'horizon des jeunes pousses qui devraient éclore cette année à l'aide d'un premier album.

Les + vus
PLAYLISTRTL2 Playlist
Voir toutes les Playlist
Playlist

Qui sont les successeurs de George Michael ?

En disparaissant le 25 décembre, l'icône gay a emporté avec lui un pan presque éteint de la pop anglosaxonne.

Musique

Ed Sheeran sort deux nouveaux singles

VIDÉOS - Après un an d'absence, le Britannique vient de dévoiler "Castle on the Hill" et "Shape Of You".

Coldplay

Coldplay compile des vidéos de fans pour le clip de "Amazing Day"

VIDÉO - Les Britanniques de Coldplay viennent de dévoiler le "film" de leur titre "Amazing Day".

Événements

Coldplay, Sting, Cali... les concerts à ne pas manquer en 2017

EN IMAGES - 2016 à peine achevée, les regards se tournent déjà vers 2017 et sa programmation alléchante.

Julien Doré

Julien Doré reprend "La Javanaise", en japonais et en short

VIDÉO - C'est sur une balançoire, cheveux au vent et en mini-short que le chanteur vous souhaite une bonne année 2017.

Diaporama

Découvrez les sorties albums inratables de 2017

Au programme de cette année 2017, de nombreuses sorties d'album, à ne manquer sous aucun prétexte !

George Michael

Elton John pourrait chanter à l'enterrement de George Michael

Elton John, ami de longue date de George Michael, pourrait interpréter leur duo à l'occasion de ses funérailles.

Paul Simon

"Graceland", la chanson que Paul Simon a écrite à Carrie Fisher

Le musicien et l'actrice, aujourd'hui disparue, ont vécu une passion tumultueuse durant les années 80.

Musique

Ce que l'on sait du prochain album d'Ed Sheeran, intitulé "Divide"

Le 6 janvier, le chanteur britannique est sorti d'un an de silence avec 2 nouveaux titres, annonçant son 3e disque studio.

George Michael

Liam Gallagher s'énerve et défend George Michael sur Twitter

Télévision

Jain et Vianney rythment le "Saturday Night Live" de Gad Elmaleh

RTL2 Pop Rock StudioMise à jour à
RTL2 Pop Rock Studio

Bel Plaine interprète 2 titres pour un "RTL2 Pop Rock Studio"

VIDÉOS - Groupe montant de la folk française, Bel Plaine est passé par les studios de RTL2 pour y jouer deux titres.

RTL2 Pop Rock Studio

Cali interprète 3 titres pour un "RTL2 Pop Rock Studio"

VIDÉOS - Cali dévoile son septième album, baptisé "Les Choses défendues", sorti le 25 novembre.

RTL2 Pop Rock Studio

The Lumineers interprète deux titres pour un "RTL2 Pop Rock Studio"

VIDÉOS - Le trio américain "The Lumineers" a présenté 2 titres de leur nouvel album, Cleopatra, sorti en avril.

Pop Rock Studio

Moddi interprète "Army Dreamers" de Kate Bush pour un "Pop Rock Studio"

VIDÉO - Le chanteur norvégien Moddi interprète le titre de Kate Bush "Army Dreamers"

Replay >Mise à jour à
replay RTL2 Pop-Rock Station

R.E.M., Last Train, Royal Blood dans RTL2 Pop Rock Station du 4 janvier 2017

REPLAY - Ecoutez ou réécoutez RTL2 Pop Rock Station de Francis Zégut du 4 janvier 2017. Avec au programme R.E.M., Last Train, Royal Blood, The Knack, Otis Redding et pleins d'autres pépites dénichés par Francis Zégut.

Les + vus
Clap HandsGaëtan Roussel
La page de l'émission
replay RTL2 Pop-Rock List

LP retrouve la 1re place de la Pop-Rock list

VIDÉOS - Écoutez ou réécoutez la RTL2 Pop-Rock List du samedi 10 décembre.

replay #LeDriveRTL2

Pixies dans #LeDriveRTL2 du 06 janvier 2017

REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez #LeDriveRTL2 de Eric Jean Jean du 06 janvier 2017.

replay RTL2 Pop-Rock Story

La Pop-Rock Story de George Michael

REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez la Pop-Rock Story de George Michael du 8 janvier 2017 par Stéphanie Renouvin.

replay Le Double Expresso RTL2

Aux États-Unis, les heures de colles remplacées par de la méditation

REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez Le Double Expresso RTL2 du 06 janvier 2017.

replay RTL2 Pop-Rock Party

Oasis et Muse dans RTL2 Pop-Rock Party by Loran du 7 janvier 2017

REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez la RTL2 Pop-Rock Party de Loran animé par Mike du 7 janvier 2017.

Jeux >Mise à jour à
Keane

Tom Chaplin : gagnez vos places de concert

Jouez avec RTL2 pour tenter de gagner vos places pour le concert de Tom Chaplin le 17 mars au Trabendo.

Bastille

Bastille : gagnez vos places de concert

Le 02 février, le groupe londonien Bastille sera en concert au Zénith de Paris. Jouez avec RTL2 pour remporter vos places !

Julien Doré

Julien Doré : gagnez vos places de concert

Pour tenter de remporter vos places de concert, jouez avec RTL2 !

Jeux

Kaleo : gagnez vos places de concert

C’est au Trianon que vous retrouverez Kaleo, le 27 janvier prochain. Jouez avec RTL2 pour gagner vos places de concert !

concerts & spectacles RTL2 > Mise à jour à
Musique

Les Guns N' Roses vont enflammer le Stade de France en 2017

Le légendaire groupe de hard rock vient de dévoiler les dates européennes de son "Not in This Lifetime Tour".

Placebo

Placebo fêtera ses 20 ans sur la scène des Arènes de Nîmes

C'est au tour de Placebo de rejoindre la liste des artistes qui se produiront sur la scène des Arènes de NÎmes.

Rock

Steven Tyler annonce une tournée d'adieu pour Aerosmith

La prochaine tournée d'Aerosmith, qui doit démarrer en 2017, sera la dernière. Le début de la fin pour le groupe ?

Concerts RTL2

Zazie en tournée en 2016

Zazie est de retour sur le devant de la scène avec un neuvième album et une tournée dans toute la France.

Julien Doré

Julien Doré annonce une nouvelle date au Zénith de Paris

Après trois ans au rythme de "LØVE", le chanteur a cherché à renouer avec la nature et le monde à travers l'album "&".

Concerts RTL2

Roger Hodgson au Grand Rex en mai 2017

Gérald De Palmas

Gérald de Palmas : de nouvelles dates ajoutées à sa tournée

EN IMAGES > Mise à jour à