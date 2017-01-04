RTL2 RTL RTL ASTRO ON REFAIT LES COURSES FUN RADIO
Guillaume Lionel
EN DIRECT Le son Pop-Rock Lionel Guillaume
Sundara Karma vient de sortir son premier album, "Youth Is Only Ever Fun In Retrospect"

Découvrez Sundara Karma, Appalache et Molly Burch

PLAYLIST - Au menu : le rock flamboyant de Sundara Karma, la pop psyché dépaysante d'Appalache, et la douce pop vintage de Molly Burch.

Playlist

Découvrez Sundara Karma, Appalache et Molly Burch

Au menu : le rock intense de Sundara Karma, la pop psyché d'Appalache, et la douce pop de Molly Burch.

RTL2 Pop-Rock Station

Muse, Elephant Stone, Carole King dans RTL2 Pop Rock Station

REPLAY - Ecoutez ou réécoutez RTL2 Pop Rock Station by Zégut du 26 janvier 2017.

#LeDriveRTL2

#LeDriveRTL2 du 27 janvier 2017

REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez #LeDriveRTL2 de Eric Jean Jean du 27 janv. 2017.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran retourne en adolescence avec le clip de "Castle On The Hill"

VIDÉO - Le chanteur dévoile le premier clip extrait de son album "Divide", qui sort dans les bacs le 3 mars 2017.

Week-end Spécial

Ce week-end, Olivia Ruiz s’invite sur RTL2

Écoutez RTL2 ce week-end et gagnez peut être vos places pour le concert d'Olivia Ruiz.

Clap Hands

Rover dans "Clap Hands" présenté par Gaëtan Roussel

Jamiroquai

Jamiroquai fait son grand retour et dévoile le single "Automaton"

Walking On Cars dans "RTL2 Pop Rock Studio"
Un Concert Très Très Privé avec Vianney
Tryo interprète trois titres pour RTL2
blink-182 dans un "RTL2 Pop Rock Studio"
Léa Paci est dans un "RTL2 Pop Rock Studio"
Interview

Talisco, happy lonesome cowboy

RENCONTRE - Le 27 janvier, Talisco revient avec un 2e album gorgé de soleil californien, "Capitol Vision". Le chanteur nous a parlé de sa genèse.

Interpol

La Route du Rock dévoile les premiers noms de la prochaine édition

Le festival se déroulera à Saint-Malo du 17 au 20 août prochains avec notamment des noms comme Interpol.

Musique

La Femme s'ajoute à la programmation de Garorock

Ces noms viennent s'ajouter à ceux de Justice, Phoenix, M.I.A., Foals, Mac Miller, MØ, Kungs, FFF et Vitalic.

James Blunt

James Blunt se dénude pour annoncer les dates de sa tournée et un single

VIDÉOS - Après avoir annoncé son retour, il dévoile la totalité de sa tournée européenne, mais pas seulement.

Événements

Coldplay, Sting, Cali... les concerts à ne pas manquer en 2017

EN IMAGES - 2016 à peine achevée, les regards se tournent déjà vers 2017 et sa programmation alléchante.

Nouveautés

Theo Lawrence and the Hearts, FAIRE et VOYOV : 3 artistes à découvrir

PLAYLIST - Au menu : la soul frenchy de Theo Lawrence & The Hearts, l'électro-rock de FAIRE et la pop de VOYOV.

Musique

Bruce Springsteen a chanté pour les Obama avant l'investiture de Trump

PLAYLIST - Le Boss a chanté 15 chansons de son répertoire choisies en écho au bilan du président sortant.

Gorillaz

Gorillaz dévoile "Hallelujah Money", un hymne anti-Trump

VIDÉO - Le groupe se montre peu enthousiaste face à l'investiture du nouveau président des États-Unis.

Nick Cave

Il prend un selfie avec Nick Cave sans savoir qu'il est Nick Cave

James Malcolm a fait le buzz sur internet, en postant un selfie de lui avec le chanteur.

Nouveautés

16 jeunes artistes et groupes attendus au tournant en 2017

PLAYLIST - Que nous réserve 2017 au rayon nouveautés musicales ? Tour d'horizon des jeunes pousses.

Playlist

VIDÉOS - Qui sont les successeurs de George Michael ?

U2

"The Joshua Tree" de U2, l'album qui a changé le visage du rock

RTL2 Pop Rock Studio

Paul Personne interprète 4 titres dans un "RTL2 Pop Rock Studio"

VIDÉOS - Le chanteur de blues vient de dévoiler un album de reprises, "Lost in Paris Blues Band".

RTL2 Pop Rock Studio

Bel Plaine interprète 2 titres pour un "RTL2 Pop Rock Studio"

VIDÉOS - Groupe montant de la folk française, Bel Plaine est passé par les studios de RTL2 pour y jouer deux titres.

RTL2 Pop Rock Studio

Cali interprète 3 titres pour un "RTL2 Pop Rock Studio"

VIDÉOS - Cali dévoile son septième album, baptisé "Les Choses défendues", sorti le 25 novembre.

RTL2 Pop Rock Studio

The Lumineers interprète deux titres pour un "RTL2 Pop Rock Studio"

VIDÉOS - Le trio américain "The Lumineers" a présenté 2 titres de leur nouvel album, Cleopatra, sorti en avril.

RTL2 Pop-Rock Station

Green Day, Stevie Nicks, CRX dans RTL2 Pop Rock Station du 25 janvier 2017

REPLAY - Ecoutez ou réécoutez RTL2 Pop Rock Station by Zégut du 25 janvier 2017. Avec au programme Green Day, Stevie Nicks, CRX, Jesca Hoop, This Mortal Coil et pleins d'autres pépites dénichés par Francis Zégut.

RTL2 Pop-Rock List

VIDÉOS - Rag'n'Bone Man n°1 de la Pop-Rock List

REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez la RTL2 Pop-Rock List du samedi 7 janvier 2017 et découvrez la playlist de Mike pour...

#LeDriveRTL2

Ed Sheeran interprète deux titres en exclusivité dans #LeDriveRTL2

REPLAY - Ed Sheeran est passé dans les studios de RTL2 ce 26 janvier 2017 pour une interview et deux titres en acoustique.

RTL2 Pop-Rock Story

La Pop-Rock Story de "The Joshua Tree" de U2

REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez la Pop-Rock Story de "The Joshua Tree" de U2 du 22 janvier 2017 par Stéphanie Renouvin.

Le Double Expresso RTL2

James Blunt invité du Double Expresso RTL2

REPLAY - Ce matin James Blunt était dans le studio du Double Expresso RTL2.

RTL2 Pop-Rock Party

Bruno Mars et The XX dans RTL2 Pop-Rock Party by Loran du 28 janvier 2017

REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez la RTL2 Pop-Rock Party de Loran animé par Mike du 28 janvier 2017.

Keane

Tom Chaplin : gagnez vos places de concert

Jouez avec RTL2 pour tenter de gagner vos places pour le concert de Tom Chaplin le 17 mars au Trabendo.

Bastille

Bastille : gagnez vos places de concert

Le 02 février, le groupe londonien Bastille sera en concert au Zénith de Paris. Jouez avec RTL2 pour remporter vos places !

Julien Doré

Julien Doré : gagnez vos places de concert

Pour tenter de remporter vos places de concert, jouez avec RTL2 !

Jeux

Kaleo : gagnez vos places de concert

C’est au Trianon que vous retrouverez Kaleo, le 27 janvier prochain. Jouez avec RTL2 pour gagner vos places de concert !

Festival de Nîmes

Manu Chao rejoint la programmation du festival de Nîmes

L'ex leader de la Mano Negra rejoint Rammstein, Les Insus, System of A Down et Placebo.

Julien Doré

Julien Doré annonce une nouvelle date au Zénith de Paris

Après trois ans au rythme de "LØVE", le chanteur a cherché à renouer avec la nature et le monde à travers l'album "&".

Musique

Les Guns N' Roses vont enflammer le Stade de France en 2017

Le légendaire groupe de hard rock vient de dévoiler les dates européennes de son "Not in This Lifetime Tour".

24 heures

Matmatah à l'affiche des concerts des 24 Heures Motos 2017 avec RTL2

Les 24 Heures Motos 2017 auront lieu les 15 et 16 avril prochains sur le circuit Bugatti du Mans.

Concerts RTL2

Roger Hodgson au Grand Rex en mai 2017

Roger Hodgson se produira dans la mythique salle du Grand Rex pour un concert unique le 27 mai 2017.

Placebo

Placebo fêtera ses 20 ans sur la scène des Arènes de Nîmes

Gérald De Palmas

Gérald de Palmas : de nouvelles dates ajoutées à sa tournée

