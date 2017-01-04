RTL2 RTL RTL ASTRO ON REFAIT LES COURSES FUN RADIO
Alexis
EN DIRECT Le son Pop-Rock Alexis
16H00 #LeDriveRTL2 Eric Jean Jean
19H00 Le son Pop-Rock Alexis
22H00 RTL2 Pop-Rock Station Francis Zégut
00H00 Le son Pop-Rock Sylvain Alexis
06H00 Le Double Expresso RTL2 Grégory Ascher et Arnaud Tsamere et Justine Salmon
09H00 Le son Pop-Rock Kévin Ollivier
12H00 Le son Pop-Rock Pascal Langlois
16H00 #LeDriveRTL2 Eric Jean Jean
19H00 Le son Pop-Rock Alexis
22H00 RTL2 Pop-Rock Station Francis Zégut
00H00 Le son Pop-Rock Sylvain Alexis
06H00 Le Double Expresso RTL2 Grégory Ascher et Arnaud Tsamere et Justine Salmon
09H00 Le son Pop-Rock Kévin Ollivier
12H00 Le son Pop-Rock Pascal Langlois
16H00 #LeDriveRTL2 Eric Jean Jean
19H00 Le son Pop-Rock Alexis
22H00 RTL2 Pop-Rock Station Francis Zégut
Depeche Mode à Milan pour annoncer son nouvel album et le Global Tour Depeche Mode

Ce que l'on sait de "Spirit", le nouvel album de Depeche Mode

Les Britanniques dévoileront jeudi 2 février un nouveau single, "Where's The Revolution", extrait de leur prochain album, qui sortira en mars 2017.

Blondie

Blondie dévoile le premier single de son nouvel album, "Pollinator"

VIDÉO - Le groupe de Debbie Harry est de retour avec un onzième opus, prévu pour le printemps prochain.

Mais que font les ados sur leur portable ?

REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez Le Double Expresso RTL2 du 1er février 2017.

Lloyd Cole and The Commotions, Catfish, dans RTL2 Pop Rock Station

REPLAY - Ecoutez ou réécoutez RTL2 Pop Rock Station by Zégut du 31 janvier 2017.

"Move Over" un des derniers morceaux de Janis Joplin

REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez #LeDriveRTL2 de Eric Jean Jean du 1er février 2017.

Rover dans "Clap Hands" présenté par Gaëtan Roussel

REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez "Clap Hands" du 27 janvier 2017.

Musique

Découvrez "Lady Sir", le nouveau projet de Gaëtan Roussel en duo avec Rachida Brakni

VIDÉOS - Ed Sheeran interprète deux titres en exclusivité dans #LeDriveRTL2
Un Concert Très Très Privé avec Vianney
Tryo interprète trois titres pour RTL2
Walking On Cars dans "RTL2 Pop Rock Studio"
Léa Paci est dans un "RTL2 Pop Rock Studio"
Interview

Talisco, happy lonesome cowboy

RENCONTRE - Le 27 janvier, Talisco revient avec un 2e album gorgé de soleil californien, "Capitol Vision". Le chanteur nous a parlé de sa genèse.

Jamiroquai

Jamiroquai fait son grand retour et dévoile le single "Automaton"

Single, pochette et date de sortie d'album, premiers concerts... les britanniques sont bien de retour.

Prince

Prince pourrait bientôt être disponible sur Spotify et Apple Music

Depuis plusieurs années, aucune chanson de l'artiste n'était disponible sur les sites de streaming.

Musique

La Femme s'ajoute à la programmation de Garorock

Ces noms viennent s'ajouter à ceux de Justice, Phoenix, M.I.A., Foals, Mac Miller, MØ, Kungs, FFF et Vitalic.

Événements

Coldplay, Sting, Cali... les concerts à ne pas manquer en 2017

EN IMAGES - 2016 à peine achevée, les regards se tournent déjà vers 2017 et sa programmation alléchante.

U2

"The Joshua Tree" de U2, l'album qui a changé le visage du rock

Sorti en 1987, l'album mythique du groupe irlandais leur a permis d'exploser dans le monde entier.

Interpol

La Route du Rock dévoile les premiers noms de la prochaine édition

Le festival se déroulera à Saint-Malo du 17 au 20 août prochains avec notamment des noms comme Interpol.

James Blunt

James Blunt se dénude pour annoncer les dates de sa tournée et un single

VIDÉOS - Après avoir annoncé son retour, il dévoile la totalité de sa tournée européenne, mais pas seulement.

Nouveautés

Theo Lawrence and the Hearts, FAIRE et VOYOV : 3 artistes à découvrir

PLAYLIST - Au menu : la soul frenchy de Theo Lawrence & The Hearts, l'électro-rock de FAIRE et la pop de VOYOV.

Playlist

Découvrez Sundara Karma, Appalache et Molly Burch

Au menu : le rock intense de Sundara Karma, la pop psyché d'Appalache, et la douce pop de Molly Burch.

Playlist

VIDÉOS - Qui sont les successeurs de George Michael ?

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran retourne en adolescence avec le clip de "Castle On The Hill"

RTL2 Pop Rock Studio

Paul Personne interprète 4 titres dans un "RTL2 Pop Rock Studio"

VIDÉOS - Le chanteur de blues vient de dévoiler un album de reprises, "Lost in Paris Blues Band".

RTL2 Pop Rock Studio

blink-182 interprète 3 titres pour un "RTL2 Pop Rock Studio"

VIDÉOS - Le groupe punk américain blink-182 fait son grand retour avec "California", leur septième album.

RTL2 Pop Rock Studio

Bel Plaine interprète 2 titres pour un "RTL2 Pop Rock Studio"

VIDÉOS - Groupe montant de la folk française, Bel Plaine est passé par les studios de RTL2 pour y jouer deux titres.

RTL2 Pop Rock Studio

Cali interprète 3 titres pour un "RTL2 Pop Rock Studio"

VIDÉOS - Cali dévoile son septième album, baptisé "Les Choses défendues", sorti le 25 novembre.

replay RTL2 Pop-Rock Station

INXS, H-Burns, Gemma Hayes dans RTL2 Pop Rock Station du 30 janvier 2017

REPLAY - Ecoutez ou réécoutez RTL2 Pop Rock Station by Zégut du 30 janvier 2017. Avec au programme INXS, H-Burns, Gemma Hayes, The La’s, Pink Floyd et pleins d'autres pépites dénichés par Francis Zégut.

replay RTL2 Pop-Rock List

VIDÉOS - Rag'n'Bone Man n°1 de la Pop-Rock List

REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez la RTL2 Pop-Rock List du samedi 7 janvier 2017 et découvrez la playlist de Mike pour...

replay #LeDriveRTL2

"Desert Rose" le titre de Sting et Cheb Mami qui mélange rock et raï

REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez #LeDriveRTL2 de Eric Jean Jean du 31 janvier 2017.

replay RTL2 Pop-Rock Story

La Pop-Rock Story d'Oasis

REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez la Pop-Rock Story d'Oasis du 29 janvier 2017 par Stéphanie Renouvin.

replay Le Double Expresso RTL2

Grégory Ascher anime le Double Expresso RTL2 en tenue de piscine

REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez Le Double Expresso RTL2 du 31 janvier 2017.

replay RTL2 Pop-Rock Party

Bruno Mars et The XX dans RTL2 Pop-Rock Party by Loran du 28 janvier 2017

REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez la RTL2 Pop-Rock Party de Loran animé par Mike du 28 janvier 2017.

Keane

Tom Chaplin : gagnez vos places de concert

Jouez avec RTL2 pour tenter de gagner vos places pour le concert de Tom Chaplin le 17 mars au Trabendo.

Bastille

Bastille : gagnez vos places de concert

Le 02 février, le groupe londonien Bastille sera en concert au Zénith de Paris. Jouez avec RTL2 pour remporter vos places !

Julien Doré

Julien Doré : gagnez vos places de concert

Pour tenter de remporter vos places de concert, jouez avec RTL2 !

Jeux

Kaleo : gagnez vos places de concert

C’est au Trianon que vous retrouverez Kaleo, le 27 janvier prochain. Jouez avec RTL2 pour gagner vos places de concert !

Méditerranée

Le point sur le Festival de Nîmes avec RTL2

Programmation, places, le plus beau festival du sud, forcément avec RTL2

Julien Doré

Julien Doré annonce une nouvelle date au Zénith de Paris

Après trois ans au rythme de "LØVE", le chanteur a cherché à renouer avec la nature et le monde à travers l'album "&".

Musique

Les Guns N' Roses vont enflammer le Stade de France en 2017

Le légendaire groupe de hard rock vient de dévoiler les dates européennes de son "Not in This Lifetime Tour".

24 heures

Matmatah à l'affiche des concerts des 24 Heures Motos 2017 avec RTL2

Les 24 Heures Motos 2017 auront lieu les 15 et 16 avril prochains sur le circuit Bugatti du Mans.

Concerts RTL2

Roger Hodgson au Grand Rex en mai 2017

Roger Hodgson se produira dans la mythique salle du Grand Rex pour un concert unique le 27 mai 2017.

Placebo

Placebo fêtera ses 20 ans sur la scène des Arènes de Nîmes

Gérald De Palmas

Gérald de Palmas : de nouvelles dates ajoutées à sa tournée

EN IMAGES > Mise à jour à